Report: Mayfield Expected to Need Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, per NFL Network, it is believed that Mayfield could hold off on the surgery until the offseason, assuming he can deal with the pain of the injury.

Mayfield tore his labrum in Week 2 and re-injured his shoulder last Sunday in the Browns' loss to the Cardinals after taking a hard hit from J.J. Watt.

Mayfield will miss the first start of his career on Thursday when the Browns play the Broncos as a result of the injury. He said Wednesday that he expected to play despite dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. But the team ruled him out one day later.

On the season, he has thrown for 1,474 yards and tossed six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Case Keenum will start in place of Mayfield.

Cleveland will also be without starting running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Both are dealing with calf injuries.

The Browns go into Thursday Night Football 3-3 and tied for third place in the AFC North.

