Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Thursday night's game against the Broncos, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday.

Chubb is dealing with a calf injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Chargers.

He missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Kareem Hunt got the start for Chubb in the eventual 37–14 loss but suffered his own calf injury and will miss the Thursday night matchup as well.

Cleveland will likely rely on rookie Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson on the ground. Felton hasn't gotten a carry this season, while Johnson has just three carries for 11 yards across two appearances.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is also dealing with torn labrum in his left shoulder but is expected to play through it. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury as well.

Chubb already has rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns in his five appearances this year and will be missed on an offense that is growing more and more vulnerable with injuries.

The Browns are 3–3 entering Week 7. Kickoff for the Thursday Night Football matchup is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

