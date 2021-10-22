Tom Brady Zings Ohio State Before Facing Bears' Justin Fields

Tom Brady took another shot at the Bears on Thursday, but this one was more of a subtle sting geared towards Ohio State.

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers quarterback congratulated Packers' star Aaron Rodgers for being "a shareholder of the Bears." On Sunday during Green Bay's win over Chicago, Rodgers had shouted to the Bears fans in the stands, "I still own you!" following a rushing touchdown.

On Thursday, Brady decided to zing Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who recently wrapped up a star studded career at Ohio State. A reporter pointed out to the Michigan alum that this is the first time he'll face a Buckeyes quarterback in the NFL.

“How about that?” Brady mused. He went on to add that he wouldn't say anything "too inflammatory" about his alma mater's rival. After all, it is Michigan-Michigan State week.

“That’s interesting," Brady added. "Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? There’s a lot of Michigan guys over the years, but not a lot of Ohio State guys.”

Per the Chicago Sun Times, Fields had previously poked fun at the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, commenting about how his favorite part was “beating them."

