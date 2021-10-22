October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan Alum Tom Brady Zings Ohio State Ahead of Game vs. Ex-Buckeye Justin Fields

Author:

Tom Brady took another shot at the Bears on Thursday, but this one was more of a subtle sting geared towards Ohio State. 

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers quarterback congratulated Packers' star Aaron Rodgers for being "a shareholder of the Bears." On Sunday during Green Bay's win over Chicago, Rodgers had shouted to the Bears fans in the stands, "I still own you!" following a rushing touchdown. 

On Thursday, Brady decided to zing Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who recently wrapped up a star studded career at Ohio State. A reporter pointed out to the Michigan alum that this is the first time he'll face a Buckeyes quarterback in the NFL. 

SI Recommends

“How about that?” Brady mused. He went on to add that he wouldn't say anything "too inflammatory" about his alma mater's rival. After all, it is Michigan-Michigan State week. 

“That’s interesting," Brady added. "Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? There’s a lot of Michigan guys over the years, but not a lot of Ohio State guys.”

Per the Chicago Sun Times, Fields had previously poked fun at the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, commenting about how his favorite part was “beating them."

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Tom Brady Zings Ohio State Before Facing Bears' Justin Fields

The Buccaneers quarterback is on a roll of subtle zings against Chicago, the most recent highlighting the few Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool-WCQ-Refuse
Soccer

Salah: I'd Love to Stay at Liverpool Until End of Career

Mohamed Salah's contract expires after next season, and he's expressed his desire to stay put at Anfield.

Johnny Juzang
Play
Betting

2021-22 NCAA Men's College Basketball Futures Betting Primer

Breaking down which teams' championship odds have moved as the NCAA men's basketball season nears.

Benzema-Real-Madrid-UCL
Soccer

Prosecutors Seek Fine, Suspended Jail Sentence for Benzema

The verdict in the sex tape blackmail case won't come until Nov. 24.

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie dribbles
College Basketball

Big East Men's Preview: Villanova Is Still the Team to Beat

The Wildcats look poised to win their fourth straight conference championship, but which teams could make a surprise title run?

Deonna Purrazzo holding the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title
Play
Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo Faces Decorated Vet Mickie James at ‘Bound for Glory’

“I’ve had opportunities to take down legends, and Mickie is next.”

paulo-costa-the-weekly-takedown
MMA

The Many Implications of Paulo Costa’s Not Making Weight

The Weekly Takedown: Costa enters fight week 26 pounds overweight, Fedor Emelianenko’s return to the cage and more.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (right) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
NFL

Sean McVay: Stafford 'Has Been Better Than I Thought'

Stafford has tallied 1838 yards with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's having a career-high stats season—69.5% completion rate and 9.2 yards per pass.