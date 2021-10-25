Bucs Fan Who Returned Tom Brady's Ball Has One Request

Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy received a ball from Tampa wideout Mike Evans in Sunday's win over the Bears, and the ball carried a little extra meaning than a traditional post-touchdown pigskin.

Evans unwittingly gifted Kennedy the ball from Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass, which marked another milestone for the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Kennedy didn't hold onto the ball for long.

A Buccaneers staffer approached Kennedy during Sunday's game and retrieved the ball to give back to Brady. But Kennedy didn't go home empty handed. He received two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady as well as a signed Mike Evans jersey, and he also received season tickets for the rest of the 2021 season, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. Not a bad haul for Kennedy as he saw a 38-3 Tampa victory.

Perhaps there will be one more gift in play for Kennedy after returning Brady's touchdown ball. Kennedy said Monday he would love to play a round of golf with Tom Brady, a request that has yet to draw a response from the Tampa brass.

Brady could near 700 touchdowns sooner than we think as he continues to shred defenses. The 44-year-old QB leads the NFL with 2,275 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this season, completing 67% of his passes.

Tampa leads the NFC South at 6–1 following Sunday's win. The Bucs will face the Saints in Week 8, with kickoff slated for 3:25 p.m. ET.

