Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Expected to Return vs. Steelers

Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is expected to return Sunday against the Steelers as long as he does not have any setbacks in practice this week, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Chubb missed last Thursday's game vs. the Broncos with a calf injury that he sustained in Week 5 against the Chargers. He also sat out Cleveland's Week 6 contest against the Cardinals.

With both Chubb and running back Kareem Hunt out last week, D'Ernest Johnson started for the Browns vs. the Broncos on Thursday Night Football Johnson rushed for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 17—14 win.

Chubb has rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns in his five appearances this year.

Cleveland is 4–3 on the season and third in the AFC North. The Steelers enter Sunday's divisional game coming off a bye week and will look to move to 4–3 on the season with a win.

More NFL Coverage: