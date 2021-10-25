Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

With less than a minute to go in Tampa Bay's blowout 38–3 win over Chicago in Week 7, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walked over to the stands to greet a young fan in the stands who was holding up a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

Brady gave the fan his Buccaneers hat and shook hands with the child.

The fan then appeared to be overcome with emotion upon meeting the 44-year-old quarterback.

"That was really sweet," Brady said, via NFL.com. "Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we're doing on the field. In the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many go through. We all try to make a difference in different ways and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations and to doing good things for the world."

In addition to the touching moment at the end of Sunday's win, Brady had a celebratory afternoon himself.

He found Mike Evans late in the first quarter for his second touchdown pass of the game and 600th of his career, furthering his record-setting mark and becoming the first player to reach 600 touchdown passes.

Evans, however, was apparently unaware of the significance of the pass, and handed the ball to a fan in the front row near the end zone. Once the gravity of the moment was realized, team staffers were deployed to work out a deal with the fan in return for the ball, and an agreement with that fan was reached soon thereafter.

