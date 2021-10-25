October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

Author:

With less than a minute to go in Tampa Bay's blowout 38–3 win over Chicago in Week 7, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walked over to the stands to greet a young fan in the stands who was holding up a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

Brady gave the fan his Buccaneers hat and shook hands with the child.

The fan then appeared to be overcome with emotion upon meeting the 44-year-old quarterback.

"That was really sweet," Brady said, via NFL.com. "Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we're doing on the field. In the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many go through. We all try to make a difference in different ways and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations and to doing good things for the world."

SI Recommends

In addition to the touching moment at the end of Sunday's win, Brady had a celebratory afternoon himself. 

He found Mike Evans late in the first quarter for his second touchdown pass of the game and 600th of his career, furthering his record-setting mark and becoming the first player to reach 600 touchdown passes.

Evans, however, was apparently unaware of the significance of the pass, and handed the ball to a fan in the front row near the end zone. Once the gravity of the moment was realized, team staffers were deployed to work out a deal with the fan in return for the ball, and an agreement with that fan was reached soon thereafter.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brady Fan
NFL

Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

Tom Brady broke the 600 passing touchdown plateau on Sunday, but he also did much more than that.

Tre Johnson
Play
College Basketball

The Tre Johnson Blog: New Interest From Duke and Gonzaga, Squid Game and More

Johnson is the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with a who's who list of colleges in pursuit.

Jordan Nike Air Ships sold for almost $1.5 million at a Sotheby's auction
Play
NBA

Pair of MJ Game-Worn Sneakers Sells for Record Price

A pair of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at auction Sunday.

demarcus-lawrence-dallas-cowboys
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Digging deep for some defensive fantasy help

Taylor Heinicke sits in the stands after doing the Lambeau Leap
Extra Mustard

Heinicke Did the Lambeau Leap After a TD That Got Overturned

Awkward.

SI Daily Cover on the Rams Helmet Controversy
Play
NFL

The Discovery, Mystery and Controversy of the (Possible) First Rams Horns Helmet

It might be a prototype for the first helmet bearing an NFL logo. It might not. A months-long search for answers.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross
NFL

Report: Dolphins Owner Not Currently Pushing for Watson Trade

Miami owner Stephen Ross is reportedly not currently pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Denver Broncos Teddy Bridgewater Tim Patrick
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 8 Options

There are only two teams on bye in Week 8, but Lamar Jackson and a pair of top tight ends will be missed.