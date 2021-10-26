John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing this week in honor of Josh Allen's late grandmother.

Last November, after the Bills' 44–34 win over the Seahawks, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters of the death in Allen's family. Shortly thereafter, Bills fans started donating money in $17 increments to the children's hospital, an homage to the quarterback's jersey number.

By the end of 2020, the fund surpassed $1 million, per the hospital. The fund has grown to over $1.4 million, the Bills said Tuesday.

"I can't tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time," Allen said in a statement last November. "The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback."

The day after Allen's grandmother's death last November, Allen played one of the best games of his NFL career, throwing for 415 passing yards and recording four total touchdowns.

He has maintained a similar level of production this season, having thrown for more than 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also added two rushing touchdowns and more than 200 yards on the ground.

The Bills (4—2) host the Dolphins this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

