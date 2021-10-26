October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Hospital Unveils Wing Dedicated to Josh Allen's Late Grandmother

Author:

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing this week in honor of Josh Allen's late grandmother. 

Last November, after the Bills' 44–34 win over the Seahawks, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters of the death in Allen's family. Shortly thereafter, Bills fans started donating money in $17 increments to the children's hospital, an homage to the quarterback's jersey number.

By the end of 2020, the fund surpassed $1 million, per the hospital. The fund has grown to over $1.4 million, the Bills said Tuesday.

SI Recommends

"I can't tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time," Allen said in a statement last November. "The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback." 

The day after Allen's grandmother's death last November, Allen played one of the best games of his NFL career, throwing for 415 passing yards and recording four total touchdowns. 

He has maintained a similar level of production this season, having thrown for more than 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also added two rushing touchdowns and more than 200 yards on the ground. 

The Bills (4—2) host the Dolphins this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:
Is It Time to Worry About Kansas City?
Joe Burrow Says This Is Who the Bengals Are Now
NFL Coaches Have Changed How They Explain Fourth Down
The Discovery, Mystery and Controversy of the Original Horns

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Allen_2
NFL

Buffalo Hospital Unveils Wing Dedicated to Josh Allen's Late Grandmother

Last year, Bills fans started donating money in $17 increments to the children's hospital to help fund the wing.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach during Dancing with the Stars.
NBA

Shumpert Gets Perfect Score With 'Us' Routine on DWTS

Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach scored a 40/40 on "Horror Night" of Dancing with the Stars.

ESPN logo
Play
Extra Mustard

Power-Ranking the Best ESPN F-Bombs

Marshawn Lynch's 'Monday Night Football' f-bomb isn't the first we've heard on the network.

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez and Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario
Play
MLB

Who's Going to Win the World Series?

Will it be the Astros or Braves hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy? Our MLB experts make their picks.

james-franklin-extension-penn-state
College Football

James Franklin Reportedly Makes Interesting Move Regarding His Representation

Many are speculating about James Franklin's future after this decision.

Isaiah Hastings
Play
College Football

Isaiah Hastings, Canada's Top Football Prospect, Places Alabama No. 1 after official visit

Official visit to Tuscaloosa sets the bar for coveted defensive line recruit

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Red Sox to advance to the World Series after winning game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
Betting

World Series Betting Preview, NBA Picks and Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Joel Embiid
Play
Betting

NBA ‘SO/UP’ Picks and Bets for Tuesday's Games

Breaking down the spread, over/under and player props for 76ers at Knicks and Nuggets at Jazz.