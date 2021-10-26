October 26, 2021
Allen Lazard

Packers Place WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 List

The Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lazard joins a list of Green Bay players— including star wide receiver Davante Adams, who was placed on the team's COVID-19 list on Monday—dealing with virus issues. With the Packers (6-1) going on the road to face the undefeated Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be without two key weapons on offense.

Players are put on the list if they have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Lazard tested positive for COVID-19. 

Lazard could still play on Thursday, depending on his vaccination status and whether he tests negative twice 24 hours apart. 

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that his team was in advanced COVID-19 protocols after a potential outbreak stemming from defensive coordinator Joe Barry's positive COVID-19 test. Currently, Green Bay's meetings are virtual and players have been required to wear masks with mandatory daily testing regardless of vaccination status. 

Lazard is third leading receiver in yards (184) and tied for third in catches (15).

Thursday Night Football is scheduled for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff in Arizona. 

