Lynch Joins Manning Brothers for Explicit 'MNF' Appearance

October 26, 2021
Publish date:

Marshawn Lynch Delivers Explicit 'Monday Night Football' Appearance With Manning Brothers

Author:

Marshawn Lynch was the first guest to join Peyton and Eli Manning during Monday Night Football as the Seahawks hosted the Saints, and the former Seattle running back certainly delivered in his brief appearance. 

Lynch appeared pretty loose throughout his time with the Manning's, noting he harkened back to a familiar pregame ritual. Lynch used to take a shot of Hennessey before each game as an NFL player, and he said Monday he took a trio of shots before his broadcast appearance.

The shots went to good use from an entertainment standpoint. Lynch let multiple curse words fly during the broadcast, including a "what the f---" that marked his final moment on the show. Peyton quickly rushed Lynch off the air following his last remark, ending what was objectively one of the best TV moments of the NFL season.

Eli seemed to delight in Lynch's appearance on Monday evening. As usual, the elder brother took responsibility after a commercial break apologizing to any viewers who may be offended. Though as Peyton noted, Lynch isn't the only one with an explicit Monday Night Football moment of late. 

The Manning brothers hosted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter on Monday as it continued a star-studded broadcast. WNBA star Sue Bird will join in the third quarter, followed by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.  

