Peyton Wears Eli's Old Jersey on 'MNF' After Losing Bet

A Manning brother always repays his debts.

Peyton and Eli Manning made their triumphant return to the air waves for Monday night's matchup between the Saints and Seahawks, and there was plenty of intrigue before the game even started. Peyton appeared on screen rocking Eli's Ole Miss jersey as part of a lost bet from two weeks ago, when Tennessee—Peyton's alma mater—lost to the Rebels at Neyland Stadium. In typical Manning fashion, the settled bet did not come without the usual brotherly verbal sparring.

"I know you asked for one of my own, real jerseys," Eli said after Peyton complained his was too small. "But I didn't want your big head stretching out the neck too much, because then I would never be able to wear it again."

Ole Miss won that game, 31–26, a week before knocking off LSU at home on a night that the school retired Eli's jersey. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a frequent Twitter user and persistent social media presence, seized the opportunity to remind Peyton that the jersey he was sporting was no longer available.

Both Eli and father Archie starred at Ole Miss, while Peyton went his own way to Tennessee. Though it was Peyton who had to pay up tonight, he had the upper hand in college, winning his only two meetings with Ole Miss by a combined score of 72–20.

