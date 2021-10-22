Ole Miss Paints End Zones in Honor of Eli Manning

Ole Miss is welcoming home one of its greatest players in program history.

On Saturday, Eli Manning will become only the third Rebels player to have his jersey number retired, joining his father, Archie (18), and Chucky Mullins (38). Ole Miss is set to face LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Eli will lead the team through The Grove for the Walk of Champions, and the program painted the end zones with his last name. His No. 10 jersey will be retired at halftime.

The four-year letterwinner won the 2003 Maxwell Award and set or tied 47 Rebels single‑game, season and career records during his time in Oxford. Manning went on the be the highest pick in school history—No. 1 in the 2004 NFL Draft. Archie was selected No. 2 by the New Orleans Saints in 1971.

To make things a little sweeter, famed nephew and five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning will be in attendance for a recruiting visit. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior has thrown for 17 touchdowns, one interception and 1,186 yards so far this year , according to MaxPreps.

Ole Miss is coming off of a wild win over Tennessee where head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had to dodge golfballs and debris that was thrown by fans.

