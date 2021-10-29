Baker Mayfield Cleared to Play, Will Start Despite Injuries

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that Baker Mayfield will start against the Steelers on Sunday and added that functionally " he's 100%."

The quarterback received medical clearance despite having a torn left labrum and a shoulder fracture. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who was the first to report the news, Mayfield has strength and full range of motion in his shoulder.

Rapoport had previously reported that Mayfield was expected to need surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but it was believed that it could be delayed until the offseason. Mayfield tore his labrum in Week 2 and re-injured his shoulder in the Browns' loss to the Cardinals after taking a hard hit from J.J. Watt.

He missed the first start of his career as a result of the injury when the Browns beat the Broncos, 17-14, last Thursday. This season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,474 yards, tossed six touchdowns and tallied three interceptions.

