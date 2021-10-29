Packers' Walk-Off INT Ends Cardinals' Undefeated Record

The NFL's lone undefeated team was dethroned Thursday night as the Packers beat the Cardinals 24-21 with a thrilling walk-off interception.

Aaron Rodgers watched nervously from the sidelines after Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard deflected his pass on 4th and goal from Arizona's 1.

Arizona took over and with an undefeated season on the line, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense marched down the field through a series of clutch receptions to AJ Green, Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds.

Murray attempted to connect with Green in the right corner of the endzone but was intercepted by Rasul Douglas to seal the victory for the Packers. The pick marked Murray's first red-zone interception this season.

Douglas was added to the team's active roster three weeks ago when Green Bay needed help in its secondary. He previously played on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season.

Rodgers said in a postgame interview that it was tough to watch the end of the game but he credited the playmaking ability of this team.

"It was tough. ... what happened down there in the end zone but what he [Douglas] came up with a play with 15 seconds left is incredible," Rodgers said. He has meshed well with us. ...this is why I love this squad."

Rodgers went 22-of-37 and threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a game without his top targets in Devante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Allen Lazard.

In addition to Rodgers performance, the Packers leaned on their rushing attack, producing 151 yards and a touchdown on the ground between AJ Dillon (78 yards) and Aaron Jones (59 yds) after an underperforming week prior against the Washington Football Team.

"This is a scrappy team, a gritty team, I am proud of our guys," Rodgers said. "To have these guys come out and play the way they did, to watch our defense come out with a victory on the road, this is what it's all about."

The Packers (7-1) have won seven straight games since their season-opening loss to the Saints. The Cardinals (7-1) failed to achieve their first-ever 8-0 start in franchise history.

