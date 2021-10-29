Packers' Walk-Off INT Ends Cardinals' Undefeated Record

Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Rasul Douglas

Packers' Walk-Off Interception Ends Cardinals' Undefeated Record

Author:

The NFL's lone undefeated team was dethroned Thursday night as the Packers beat the Cardinals 24-21 with a thrilling walk-off interception.

Aaron Rodgers watched nervously from the sidelines after Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard deflected his pass on 4th and goal from Arizona's 1. 

Arizona took over and with an undefeated season on the line, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense marched down the field through a series of clutch receptions to AJ Green, Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds.

Murray attempted to connect with Green in the right corner of the endzone but was intercepted by Rasul Douglas to seal the victory for the Packers. The pick marked Murray's first red-zone interception this season.

Douglas was added to the team's active roster three weeks ago when Green Bay needed help in its secondary. He previously played on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season.

Rodgers said in a postgame interview that it was tough to watch the end of the game but he credited the playmaking ability of this team.

SI Recommends

"It was tough. ... what happened down there in the end zone but what he [Douglas] came up with a play with 15 seconds left is incredible," Rodgers said. He has meshed well with us. ...this is why I love this squad."

Rodgers went 22-of-37 and threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a game without his top targets in Devante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Allen Lazard. 

In addition to Rodgers performance, the Packers leaned on their rushing attack, producing 151 yards and a touchdown on the ground between AJ Dillon (78 yards) and Aaron Jones (59 yds) after an underperforming week prior against the Washington Football Team.

"This is a scrappy team, a gritty team, I am proud of our guys," Rodgers said. "To have these guys come out and play the way they did, to watch our defense come out with a victory on the road, this is what it's all about."

The Packers (7-1) have won seven straight games since their season-opening loss to the Saints. The Cardinals (7-1) failed to achieve their first-ever 8-0 start in franchise history. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rasul I Love FaceTime FTW
NFL

Packers' Walk-Off INT Ends Cardinals' Undefeated Record

The Packers knocked off the league's last undefeated time in dramatic fashion.

goodell salary
NFL

Report: Roger Goodell Made Almost $128M From 2019 to '21

Disclosure of the NFL commissioner's salary, which was largely thanks to bonuses, comes as questions are raised about the Washington Football Team probe.

Texas State Flag
NFL

NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams

The organization called on athletes to avoid the Lone Star state in free agency due to recent voting, abortion laws.

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field.
College Football

Mike Leach Shares More Halloween Candy Hot Takes

The Mississippi State head coach imparted more Halloween candy wisdom, reiterating to skip candy corn and adding to find Zotz and Charleston Chews.

athletics-bob-melvin-extension.jpg
MLB

Report: Bob Melvin Signs Deal As Padres' New Manager

Melvin will now manage a Padres team that features some of MLB's top talent.

arm barn
MLB

Here's Why PETA is Pushing MLB to Rename 'Bullpen'

PETA called the term "outdated" and is pushing for MLB to rename it to 'arm barn,' a more "animal-friendly term" that also happens to be a vulgar slang reference.

Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Wins Associated Press Player of the Year

Ohtani is still earning recognition from his on-the-field brilliance this season.

YT Thumbnail - SI MediaJune 30 Copy (2)
Play
Podcasts

Chris Long + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 362 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Super Bowl champion Chris Long.