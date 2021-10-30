Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bears' Matt Nagy Won't Coach Halloween Game Vs. 49ers Due to COVID-19

Author:

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's Halloween matchup against the 49ers after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the franchise announced Saturday

He will remain in quarantine and in NFL's COVID-19 protocols. 

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who is in his 14th season as an NFL assistant, will take over head-coaching duties after running practice this week. He was asked on Thursday about the possibility of assuming Nagy's duties this weekend. 

SI Recommends

"If that comes to fruition, I'll be honest with you, I run a team meeting every day, and I know in the special teams world, it is a team meeting," Tabor said. "I deal with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen to the offensive linemen. I meet with them every [day]. To me, that's no different. Meeting and leading guys, that's not a big deal."

Tabor also expressed his confidence in handling game situations, like fourth-down decisions.

"If that ever came up, you've always been preparing yourself your whole life to do that," Tabor said. "I've watched a lot of football games and have thought about those types of things, so if it ever did come up, put yourself in a good position to help the team."

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Bears' Nagy Won't Coach Halloween 49ers Game Due to COVID-19

Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will assume head-coaching duties.

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Mathieu: Chiefs May Have 'One of The Most Toxic Fan Bases'

After back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl and winning in 2020, Kansas City sits third in the AFC West with a 3-4 record.

Nyjalik Kelly
Play
College Football

Ohio State, Oregon Among Top Visit Destinations for Football Recruits in Week 9

SI takes a look at 10 of the biggest recruiting visits taking place in Week 9 of the college football slate

ian-anderson
MLB

MLB Has Lost the Thrill of Its Star Starting Pitchers

The Braves pulling Ian Anderson being after five innings of a World Series no-hitter is the latest example of incessant bullpen use robbing baseball of classic performances.

will-smith
MLB

Braves' Pitching Staff Doesn't Back Down From MLB's Best Offense

Ian Anderson dazzled—as did Atlanta's bullpen—to quiet Houston's bats and give the Braves a 2–1 series lead.

1-1-braves-win-game-3
MLB

Braves Defeat Astros Behind Stellar Pitching Performance

After giving up seven runs in Game 2, Atlanta's pitching helped the Braves secure the victory in Game 3.

tennessee-trash
College Football

Tennessee Bans 25 Fans After Trash Incident vs. Ole Miss

Sixteen students and nine fans will not be able to attend sporting events through the spring.

1-1-jan-Blachowicz-UFC-267
MMA

UFC 267: Can Glover Teixeira upset Jan Blachowicz?

What is going to be the most exciting fight at 267? Who will win the interim bantamweight title? Six questions answered ahead of Saturday's slate.