Bears' Nagy Won't Coach Halloween 49ers Game Due to COVID-19

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's Halloween matchup against the 49ers after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the franchise announced Saturday.

He will remain in quarantine and in NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who is in his 14th season as an NFL assistant, will take over head-coaching duties after running practice this week. He was asked on Thursday about the possibility of assuming Nagy's duties this weekend.

"If that comes to fruition, I'll be honest with you, I run a team meeting every day, and I know in the special teams world, it is a team meeting," Tabor said. "I deal with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen to the offensive linemen. I meet with them every [day]. To me, that's no different. Meeting and leading guys, that's not a big deal."

Tabor also expressed his confidence in handling game situations, like fourth-down decisions.

"If that ever came up, you've always been preparing yourself your whole life to do that," Tabor said. "I've watched a lot of football games and have thought about those types of things, so if it ever did come up, put yourself in a good position to help the team."

