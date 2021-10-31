Report: Murray Has Ankle Injury, Could Miss Multiple Weeks

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
NFL
Report: Kyler Murray Dealing With Ankle Injury, Could Miss Week 9 vs. 49ers

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could miss Arizona's Week 9 contest against the 49ers due to an ankle injury, according to Fox Sports's Jay Glazer

Murray reportedly suffered an ankle injury late in Thursday's loss to the Packers. He could still play vs. San Francisco given the extra rest before Week 9, though Murray's injury is reportedly a "1–3 week type of sprain," per Glazer

Murray is among the NFL's leading MVP candidates ahead of Sunday's slate of games. He's tallied 17 passing and three rushing touchdowns in 2021, leading the Cardinals to a 7–1 recored. Murray has thrown for 9,969 yards and 63 touchdowns in 40 career starts, posting a 20–19–1 record in that span.

