Drew Brees Asked About Returning to Saints

November 1, 2021
NFL
Drew Brees Asked If He'd Return to Saints After Jameis Winston's Injury

After Jameis Winston's knee injury on Sunday against the Buccaneers, the Saints are expected to have a new starting quarterback under center to lead their playoff push. 

Saints legend Drew Brees was quick to say it won't be him.

The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback retired at the end of last year after 20 seasons in the NFL but said at halftime during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast that he won't be coming out of retirement to play for his former team. 

"I'll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I'll be here Sunday," Brees said regarding his broadcasting duties with NBC.

Brees, 42, is the NFL's all-time leader in pass completions and topped the league's passing yards charts seven times throughout his career. But the Super Bowl XLIV MVP had high praise for Saints backup Trevor Siemian, who joined the team last season when Brees missed four games due to injury. 

"I think he's going to do well," Brees said on the NBC broadcast. "That's exactly why he brought him in last year when I got hurt. He's a cerebral guy who can pick up the system quickly. He can execute it. 

"The bottom line is he has two really good running backs and a great defense. He'll play within the system and I think Sean Payton has a lot of confidence in him."

After entering the game early in the second quarter for Winston, Siemian threw for 159 yards and a touchdown on 16-for-29 passing in a 36-27 win. According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Winston sustained an ACL injury, which Saints coach Sean Payton later called "significant." 

