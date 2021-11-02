Here's the LVMPD's Statement on the Henry Ruggs III Situation

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Here's The Full Statement From the Las Vegas PD on the Henry Ruggs III Situation

Author:

The Las Vegas Police Department has released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the deadly car accident involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III

The accident, which involved a Chevy Corvette that Ruggs III was driving and a Toyota Rav4, occurred at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. The car was on fire when police arrived and fire rescue found a dead person inside the the car, before coming to the conclusion that the Corvette hit the rear of the Toyota.

The statement also said that Ruggs III, who remained on the scene, will be charged with DUI resulting in death after showing signs of impairment. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at at local hospital.

The former Alabama receiver was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Ruggs III has recorded 24 reception for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season so far, already surpassing his rookie year total of 452 receiving yards. 

The Raiders also released a statement via Twitter

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

