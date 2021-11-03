Details Emerge From Raiders' Ruggs III Deadly Car Accident

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Details Emerge From Tragic Car Accident Involving Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

Author:

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was booked on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, according to records obtained by NFL Network

He is not allowed bail for the DUI charge until he meets with a judge, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. However, bail was set for the reckless driving charge at $5,000. 

The wide receiver was involved in a car accident that resulted in a death Tuesday morning. Police have identified the victim as a 23-year-old woman, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. Ruggs' girlfriend was a passenger in his car during the wreck and sustained substantial injuries, according to Reed. 

The accident, which involved a Chevy Corvette that Ruggs III was driving and a Toyota Rav4, occurred at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. Police said Ruggs was driving at a "high rate of the speed" on a three-lane road, driving in the center lane. Ruggs merged into the right-most lane, and hit the back of the other vehicle, and it caught on fire. 

The driver was trapped, and firefighters were unable to rescue her. 

Ruggs did remain on the scene but showed signs of impairment, per the police. Results from the toxicology report have not been released as of 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at at local hospital. 

If convicted, the first charge ranges in a two to 20-year sentence while the latter sentence carries a one to six-year range, per Reed

The Raiders also released a statement via Twitter.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

