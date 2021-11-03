Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III, Charged With Two Felonies

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was involved in a car accident that resulted in a death Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old was booked on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, according to records obtained by NFL Network.

Police have identified the victim as a 23-year-old woman, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. Ruggs's girlfriend was a passenger in his car during the wreck and sustained substantial injuries, according to Reed.

The accident, which involved a Chevy Corvette that Ruggs III was driving and a Toyota Rav4, occurred at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. Police said Ruggs was driving at a "high rate of the speed" on a three-lane road, driving in the center lane. Ruggs merged into the right-most lane, and hit the back of the other vehicle, and it caught on fire.

The driver was trapped, and firefighters were unable to rescue her.

Police said Ruggs III remained at the scene but "showed signs of impairment." He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and his passenger sustained significant injuries, according to Reed.

Per ESPN, Ruggs’s attorneys said they are investigating the accident on behalf of their client “and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

Under Nevada law, probation is not an option if convicted of DUI resulting in death, per the Associated Press. It carries a possible sentence of two to 20-year sentence. Meanwhile, probation is an option if charged for reckless driving, but the possible sentence is one to six years.