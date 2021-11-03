Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III, Charged With Two Felonies

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III After Fatal Car Accident, Two Felony Charges

Author:

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was involved in a car accident that resulted in a death Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old was booked on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, according to records obtained by NFL Network.

Police have identified the victim as a 23-year-old woman, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. Ruggs's girlfriend was a passenger in his car during the wreck and sustained substantial injuries, according to Reed. 

The accident, which involved a Chevy Corvette that Ruggs III was driving and a Toyota Rav4, occurred at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. Police said Ruggs was driving at a "high rate of the speed" on a three-lane road, driving in the center lane. Ruggs merged into the right-most lane, and hit the back of the other vehicle, and it caught on fire.

SI Recommends

The driver was trapped, and firefighters were unable to rescue her.

Police said Ruggs III remained at the scene but "showed signs of impairment." He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and his passenger sustained significant injuries, according to Reed.

Per ESPN, Ruggs’s attorneys said they are investigating the accident on behalf of their client “and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

Under Nevada law, probation is not an option if convicted of DUI resulting in death, per the Associated Press. It carries a possible sentence of two to 20-year sentence. Meanwhile, probation is an option if charged for reckless driving, but the possible sentence is one to six years. 

YOU MAY LIKE

So Damn Sad (1)
NFL

Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III, Charged With Two Felonies

The wide receiver is facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros.
MLB

Three Thoughts From Atlanta's World Series Win

Thanks to Soler's power surge, Fried's gem and Anthopoulos's trades, the Braves won their first title in 26 years.

brian snitker
MLB

Brian Snitker's Long Journey Leads to World Series Title

After 45 years in the Braves system as a player, minor league coach and manager, the 66-year-old Snitker has finally captured a World Series championship.

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson holds up a championship belt after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Dansby Swanson: 'I Live and Die the City of Atlanta'

The Georgia native was just one year old when the Braves last won the World Series.

Soler Power MVP
MLB

Jorge Soler Wins World Series MVP Award

Soler becomes just the second Cuban-born player to win the award after coming through clutch for Atlanta in the Fall Classic.

max fried celebration
MLB

Twitter Parties Like 1995 During Braves' World Series Win

After over two decades, the Braves brought home the World Series title after a 7-0 Game 6 to end the Atlanta sports curse.

Braves Win WS
MLB

Braves Top Astros to Capture Franchise's Fourth World Series Title

Behind a stellar pitching performance from Max Fried and a barrage of homers, the Braves won Game 6 to bring home their first championship since 1995.

1-1-1-rankings-cincy-bama
Play
College Football

Top Takeaways From the First Playoff Ranking

How should we feel about the committee's placement of Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State and others? SI experts weigh in.