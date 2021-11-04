Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Browns Players Asked About Developing Odell Beckham Jr. Situation

For the second day in a row, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that Beckham would miss this Thursday's practice session. 

The Browns initially held Beckham out of practice on Wednesday, just one day after his father posted an 11-minute video that documented multiple occasions where quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw the football to his son when he was open. 

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio told reporters that he is not sure what exactly led to Beckham being away from the team. However, he believes the locker room would welcome Beckham back.

"We think he’s a great player when he’s on the field, but we don’t know what the situation is. We probably know as much as you guys know,” Bitonio said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “...But if he wants to come back and be part of the team, I’m sure we’d welcome him with open arms.” 

Safety John Johnson III said, "Hopefully we can get him back somehow." 

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the rest of the Browns that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now.”

Until the Browns make a final decision on whether they want to keep Beckham, his status for the rest of the 2021 season is up in the air.

Beckham has recorded just 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games. 

