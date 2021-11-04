Packers Coach Asked If Aaron Rodgers Complied With COVID-19 Protocols

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Asked If Aaron Rodgers Complied With COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

Matt LaFleur and the Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers when they take the field against the Chiefs on Sunday, and the current quarterback absence isn't the only issue for Green Bay.

The NFL is currently investigating whether Rodgers and the Packers violated COVID-19 protocols. The league said in a statement that failure to properly enforce COVID-19 protocols could result in "discipline being assessed against individual clubs." Neither Rodgers nor LaFleur have been disciplined as of Thursday afternoon. 

On Thursday, LaFleur said he is "100% confident," COVID-19 protocols have been followed in the team's "football spaces."

Jordan Love will start for Green Bay in place of Rodgers in Kansas City on Sunday. The Packers are 7–1 after last week's road win over the Cardinals

