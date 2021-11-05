Browns Releasing OBJ After Resolution Reached

The Browns and Odell Beckham Jr.'s representatives have reached an agreement for the star wide receiver's release.

The release was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland issued the following statement from executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry:

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

The Browns were looking to lower Beckham's base salary down to the minimum and convert the rest a signing bonus to lower his cap number to try and save money in the process, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. If Cleveland released Beckham during the offseason, the team would have saved $15 million.

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday as the team continued to work toward his exit. Coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly told the team Wednesday that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver.

Earlier this week, Beckham's father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield. Stefanski and Mayfield told reporters they have not been in contact with Beckham Jr. since the father's comments were picked up on social media.

Last week's 15–10 loss to the Steelers was OBJ's final game in a Browns uniform.

Beckham Jr., who turned 29 years old Friday, has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season.

The 4–4 Browns play the 5–3 Bengals on Sunday.