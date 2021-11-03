Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Browns Coach Told Players Odell Beckham Jr. 'Essentially' Not On Team Anymore

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns seem to be barreling towards a breakup after head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that the wide receiver is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver

The 28-year-old was told not to attend practice despite being ready to attend, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Beckham Jr.'s representation is reportedly discussing next steps with general manager Andrew Berry, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter

This comes a day after Beckham Jr.'s father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield. 

SI Recommends

It was interesting timing since that Tuesday was the league's trade deadline, and the three-time Pro Bowler was at the center of trade rumors. The Saints were reportedly in talks with the Browns over a potential trade for Beckham Jr. but the possible move fell apart and the deadline passed, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

Part of the reported reason why the deal fell apart is because of how much the wide receiver is owed. 

Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards. However, he has not scored a touchdown this season. He recorded one catch for six yards on Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shakes hands with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Report: Browns Coach Told Players OBJ 'Essentially' Not On Team

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on his way out of Cleveland.

Odell Beckham Jr. before a game.
NFL

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Practice Wednesday

Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly excuse from Browns practice on Wednesday.

usman-covington
MMA

Usman, Covington Are Ready for Their Sequel at UFC 268

Usman is the defending UFC welterweight champ, but that hasn’t stopped Covington from claiming he is at the top of the division, making for a must-see fight at MSG.

world-series-trophy
MLB

Ex-MLB Player Predicted Exact World Series Result in March

He predicted the Braves over the Astros in six on March 31.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Saquon Barkley Reportedly Being Re-Tested After Positive Test

Barkley, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests within 24 hours with no symptoms in order to play.

LSU coach Will Wade
College Basketball

Sources: NCAA Case Unit Interviews LSU's Will Wade

It's a significant step toward finalizing the inquiry into the Tigers' program, and an NOA could follow.

Henry Ruggs III with the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Prosecution Says Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH Before Crash

He appeared in court Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love at Packers practice
NFL

Packers Down to One QB on Roster for Chiefs Game

Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert have tested positive for COVID-19.