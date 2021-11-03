Report: Browns Coach Told Players OBJ 'Essentially' Not On Team

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns seem to be barreling towards a breakup after head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that the wide receiver is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver.

The 28-year-old was told not to attend practice despite being ready to attend, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Beckham Jr.'s representation is reportedly discussing next steps with general manager Andrew Berry, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

This comes a day after Beckham Jr.'s father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

It was interesting timing since that Tuesday was the league's trade deadline, and the three-time Pro Bowler was at the center of trade rumors. The Saints were reportedly in talks with the Browns over a potential trade for Beckham Jr. but the possible move fell apart and the deadline passed, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

Part of the reported reason why the deal fell apart is because of how much the wide receiver is owed.

Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards. However, he has not scored a touchdown this season. He recorded one catch for six yards on Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers.

