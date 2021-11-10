Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Packers Plan to Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Veteran Minimum

The Packers are planning to offer free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. the veteran minimum, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein

Beckham Jr. became a free agent on Tuesday when he cleared waivers. If he was picked up by a team, the club would have had to pay Beckham $7.25 million. Beckham can now sign for any amount as a free agent.

The same day he cleared waivers, USA Today's Josina Anderson reported Beckham would take his time choosing a destination. This is the first time in his career that he is a free agent, but the Packers may not be a bad option. 

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is under center and Green Bay is already seen as one of the powerhouses in the NFC. Defenses would need to think twice before double teaming star wide receiver Davante Adams if Beckham is on the opposite side in single coverage. 

However, Beckham has been on a downslope. He only has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in his six games played this season. A far cry from his Pro Bowl days of old. But perhaps Lambeau Field could rejuvenate the 29-year-old.

