Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent for First Time in Career

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The news was also confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham preferred Seattle as a destination. 

Beckham also reportedly wants to go to a playoff contender and be in a winning environment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although Seattle sits at just 3–5 and is third in the NFC West, they'll be getting back star quarterback Russell Wilson from a finger injury this week. Wilson missed a month of action with the injury. 

SI Recommends

Beckham played the first five years of his career with the Giants before being traded to the Browns in 2019. He has never been a free agent in his entire career. 

Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in his six games played this season. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

odell-beckham-jr
NFL

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers

For the first time in his career, Beckham is reportedly a free agent.

aaron-rodgers-packers
NFL

Rodgers Declines to Talk Politics: 'I'm Not an Activist'

Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to wade into politics amid his COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

nfl-aaron-rodgers-vaccine-scrutiny
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Apologizes: ‘I Acknowledge I am a Role Model’

The Packers star joined Pat McAfee again on Tuesday.

Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Had Discussions About Claiming Beckham Jr.

Could OBJ team up with Russell Wilson?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Shailene Woodley Takes to Instagram to Debunk Rodgers California Rumor

The actress was not happy with the latest story about her fiancé.

SMU kicker Chris Naggar
Play
Betting

My Favorite Bet: Tied at Halftime, Either Team to Win or Overtime

Analyzing an often overlooked bet that's offered for a variety of sports and typically provides great payouts.

uconn-womens-basketball
College Basketball

Five Women’s Basketball Teams to Watch This Season

From the defending champs to a potential dark horse, a look at the most interesting teams heading into the 2021–22 season.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

McAfee Questions Aaron Rodgers on 'Doctor' Joe Rogan

Rodgers was asked what other doctors he spoke to when conducting his own research.