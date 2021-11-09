Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers

Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The news was also confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham preferred Seattle as a destination.

Beckham also reportedly wants to go to a playoff contender and be in a winning environment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although Seattle sits at just 3–5 and is third in the NFC West, they'll be getting back star quarterback Russell Wilson from a finger injury this week. Wilson missed a month of action with the injury.

Beckham played the first five years of his career with the Giants before being traded to the Browns in 2019. He has never been a free agent in his entire career.

Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in his six games played this season.

