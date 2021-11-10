Report: NFL to 'Monitor' Dalvin Cook Allegations

The NFL has released a statement regarding allegations of assault and battery against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The league said that since it is a civil complaint and criminal charges have not been filed, no action will be taken by the NFL toward the running back's status during the course of litigation barring new developments, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

“The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told PFT. “We will continue to monitor developments, but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint.”

According to a Dakota County lawsuit obtained by the StarTribune, Gracelyn Trimble, a 29-year-old sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, filed a lawsuit against Cook alleging that he physically abused her and held her hostage.

Trimble told the StarTribune that she is seeking "unspecified monetary damages" and accountability after accusing Cook of "giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell."

David Valentini, Cook's attorney, said that Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and his guests and is now trying to "extort him for millions of dollars."

"While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short-term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook," Valentini told the Star Tribune.

On Tuesday after the news broke, the Vikings released a team statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter confirming that they are looking into the situation.

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties," the statement read. "Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

