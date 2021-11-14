Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Not Expected to Return This Season

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expected to return to action this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip subluxation in Week 1, has still been focused on getting treatment for the pain and swelling of the injury and is not in the rehab stage of the process, per NFL Network.

"They looked at it, and there is some progress," coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week of a recent MRI Fitzpatrick underwent. "Unfortunately, it's not way up, but it's progress."

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in the second quarter of Washington's season-opener vs. the Chargers. He left that game early and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

The veteran quarterback is on his ninth team, having signed a one-year contract with Washington in the offseason. He played with Miami in 2020, starting seven games for the Dolphins.

For his career, Fitzpatrick, 39, has a 59-87-1 record. He's thrown for 223 touchdown passes and 169 interceptions as well.

The Football Team enters Sunday at 2–6 and in fourth place in the NFC East.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who relieved Fitzpatrick in Week 1, is set to start his eighth consecutive game vs. the Buccaneers in Week 10. He's thrown for 1,928, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Kickoff for Sunday's contest is set for 1 p.m. ET.

