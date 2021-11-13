WFT vs. Bucs GAMEDAY: Play for the Moment or the Future?

The Washington Football Team, in a sense, has two choices.

It can make something of the second half of its season, starting with a win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , or it can "checkout" for the remainder of the season and focus on which players will be a part of the organization's future.

Washington is 2-6 and its playoffs hopes are slim to none, but the burgundy and gold has the chance to prove it can stay in games ... and start winning them.

"I try to encourage those guys to keep their heads up. The only way through this is to work hard. There's no quick fix," head coach Ron Rivera said. "At the end of the day, we have what we have and we're going to work with it and do the best we can.''

It's good that Rivera is continuing to push his players despite the tough start, but it needs to translate on the field. Actions speak lounder than words, and fans deserve ... more action.

The WFT's first challenge after the bye is quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers coming for a visit to the nation's capital. Washington hasn't defeated Brady since 2003. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke surprised the country after a "magical" performance against Tampa Bay's defense last season and the WFT defense didn't make it any easy on Brady, sacking him three times.

But WFT didn't win that playoff game.

Washington's defense has improved in its last three games, forcing 10 sacks and adding some three-and-outs to the resume. Coordinator Jack Del Rio's unit can only do so much, though, so the offense needs to take advantage of whatever rare opportunities

The WFT is involved in a win-or-lose league - and a win-or-lose game on Sunday that may speak to the franchise direction that comes next.

ODDS: Tampa Bay is -9.5. Total is 51.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 1-7 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Current Washington strong safety Deshazor Everett's first NFL team was the Buccaneers, where he signed as undrafted free agent in 2015.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and defensive end Montez Sweat are out. Receiver Dyami Brown, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and tight end Sammis Reyes are questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson, guard Brandon Scherff, receiver Cam Sims and cornerback William Jackson III will be active.

GAME TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 14

LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "Unfortunately, we haven't scored the points we've needed to when we get to the red zone," Rivera said. "And unfortunately, we haven't won. But I do see reasons to be optimistic towards our growth and development."