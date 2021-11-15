Packers Offer Stocks for First Time in 10 Years

Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Packers to Offer Stocks for Sixth Time in Team History, First in 10 Years

The Packers announced their sixth-ever stock offering on Monday. However, buying shares does not mean a person has any "stock" in the team's ownership. 

The stock offering will start Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET and shares will sell for $300. But buying shares "does not constitute an investment in 'stock' in the common sense of the term," per the release. 

Those who buy shares will not receive any dividends and will have no decision-making powers within the organization. The NFL is allowing the Packers to do this because the team does not have a deep-pocketed owner, per ESPN

The first three times the Packers did this was out of necessity due to the team's lack of funds in a small market back in 1923, 1935 and 1950. The next two sales were in 1997 and 2011 for stadium expansion and projects.

"Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits," the release read.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.

