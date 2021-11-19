Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Saints Officially Rule Out Alvin Kamara for Sunday Against Eagles

After missing the past two practices, the Saints have officially ruled out running back Alvin Kamara for this Sunday's game against the Eagles. The team announced the decision on Friday afternoon. 

Kamara suffered a mild knee sprain in the Saints' loss to the Falcons in Week 9. Initially, the team thought this injury would result in just a one-game absence for the All-Pro tailback. 

The Saints listed Kamara as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. It wasn't until he missed Thursday's practice that doubt was cast around his availability for Week 11. 

When asked if Kamara suffered a setback in practice or if he’s just gradually working through his knee injury, Saints coach Sean Payton declined to share additional details on the situation. 

With Kamara out for this Sunday, the Saints will give the bulk of their carries to veteran running back Mark Ingram. 

Ingram performed well in an increased role last Sunday against the Titans, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also had four receptions for 61 yards.

In addition to not having Kamara for this Sunday's game, the Saints will be without offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. They also listed versatile quarterback Taysom Hill as questionable with a foot injury. 

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

