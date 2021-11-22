Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is expected to make his return to action on Monday against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Barkley is officially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but is expected to play, barring a pre-game set-back.

He has not played since Week 5, when he stepped on the foot of Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis, injuring his ankle.

Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has played in just seven games over the past two seasons. He suffered a torn ACL last year and enters Monday Night Football having missed four starts this year.

This season, he has logged just 195 yards rushing on 54 carries, and has recorded two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

The Giants travel to Tampa at 3–6 on the season, while the Buccaneers are 6–3. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

