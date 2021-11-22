Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Cameron Heyward, Justin Herbert

Report: NFL Makes Decision On Punishment for Heyward After Hebert Altercation

Author:

After a bizarre incident on Sunday night where Steelers defensive Cameron Heyward end punched Justin Herbert in the stomach, he will not be suspended, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The play will be reviewed for a potential fine. Heyward was only flagged for unnecessary roughness and nobody seemed to react to the seemingly malicious play. 

The exchange happened when Herbert kept the ball for a big run and Heyward chased him down and tackled him from behind. Heyward stayed on top of Herbert, rolled him over on his back, and punched shim in the stomach. He offered an explanation after the game. 

"To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him," Heyward said after the game, via the Associated Press. "I know it looks terrible, [but] there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it."

SI Recommends

After the game, Herbert had no ill will toward Heyward and didn't seem to think too much of the sequence. 

"No. I haven't really seen it," Herbert said, per NFL Network. "[Heyward]'s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We'll shake hands and say, 'Good game,' after the game."

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Steelers news, head over to All Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

syndergaard-francesa
Play
Extra Mustard

Noah Syndergaard-Mike Francesa Twitter Beef Gets Personal

Mike Francesa mocks Noah Syndergaard; pitcher fires back at 'gas bag'

Dak Prescott celebrates during the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Eagles
NFL

Dak Prescott Defends Amari Cooper Amid COVID-19 Absence

Dallas could be without Cooper and Lamb on Thanksgiving Day.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 11 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Backing Jonathan Taylor and the Packers-Vikings game proved profitable, while the biggest favorites and the Chiefs-Cowboys game underwhelmed.

dan-mullen1
College Football

Dan Mullen Posts Farewell Note After Being Fired By Florida

Mullen was fired by Florida on Sunday after an overtime loss to Missouri, the program's fifth straight SEC defeat.

Brian Kelly leading the Fighting Irish out of the tunnel.
College Football

Brian Kelly Didn't Hesitate When Asked About Leaving Notre Dame

The Notre Dame coach took a page out of Tomlin's playbook with this answer.

Peng Shuai
Tennis

WTA Says Peng Shuai's Call With IOC Officials Does Not Alleviate Concerns

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has seemed to raise more questions than reassurances.

Robert_Quinn
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Don't look now, but Robert Quinn has 10 sacks.

A Lions fan wears a toilet costume on his head
Extra Mustard

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate Could Be a Real Stinker

All six teams playing Thursday lost their games Sunday.