After a bizarre incident on Sunday night where Steelers defensive Cameron Heyward end punched Justin Herbert in the stomach, he will not be suspended, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The play will be reviewed for a potential fine. Heyward was only flagged for unnecessary roughness and nobody seemed to react to the seemingly malicious play.

The exchange happened when Herbert kept the ball for a big run and Heyward chased him down and tackled him from behind. Heyward stayed on top of Herbert, rolled him over on his back, and punched shim in the stomach. He offered an explanation after the game.

"To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him," Heyward said after the game, via the Associated Press. "I know it looks terrible, [but] there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it."

After the game, Herbert had no ill will toward Heyward and didn't seem to think too much of the sequence.

"No. I haven't really seen it," Herbert said, per NFL Network. "[Heyward]'s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We'll shake hands and say, 'Good game,' after the game."

