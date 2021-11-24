Vikings officials, team mental health professionals and local police have been on-site at the home of defensive end Everson Griffen's since early Wednesday morning, according to a team statement released Wednesday midday by the Vikings and a statement from the Minnestrista Police Department.

Local police say Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and told them someone was inside the home.

When police arrived, they say they were unable to locate an intruder.

Griffen also told the emergency dispatcher he had fired a weapon, but nobody was injured.

Griffen shared a video and story on Instagram overnight in which he could be seen holding a gun, saying people "were trying to pop me." In the video, he said he obtained the bullets to the loaded gun legally, with the help of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

According to a screenshot Griffen shared on Instagram, appearing to show a text exchange between Griffen and his agent, Griffen wrote, "People were trying to kill me." And later said, "Hello I need help."

Per the police statement, as of Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers are "confident" Griffen is alone inside the home.

Griffen, per the police, has refused to come out of his home.

"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement," the team said in a statement. "Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."

When asked at a press conference if Griffen was safe, coach Mike Zimmer responded, "I don't know."

"That's my brother. I just want him to be O.K.," Cook told reporters. "In his mind, make sure his family's okay. I just want what's best for Everson overall."

Griffen spent 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2010 to '19, appearing in 147 games, 88 of which were starts. Griffen took a monthlong break during the '18 season to focus on his health and well-being after the team ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation, and two separate incidents involving police authorities led to his being hospitalized.

He opened the 2020 season as a member of the Cowboys but was traded midyear to the Lions after playing seven games in Dallas. He rejoined Minnesota in late August.

