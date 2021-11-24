Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen left his home and is getting the assistance he needs following an incident involving local law enforcement, per a team statement.

Minnesota's latest statement comes hours after Vikings officials, team mental health professionals and local police had been at Griffen's home earlier Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Minnetrista Police Department.

"We are thankful to the Hennepin County's Sheriff's Offices, the Carver's County Sheriff's Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuing the situation ended peacefully," the statement said. "Our focus remains on Everson's health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family."

Local authorities said Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and told them that someone was inside the home. Law enforcement officials, however, were unable to find a suspect in his home.

Griffen told the emergency dispatcher that he had fired a weapon but no one sustained injuries. On Tuesday night, Griffen posted a now-deleted video and story on Instagram of him holding a gun, saying people "were trying to pop" him. In the story, he stated that he received the bullets for the gun legally with the help of his teammate, running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook later came out and said that he was not aware why Griffen mentioned him in the video.

"That's my brother. I just want him to be O.K.," Cook told reporters. "In his mind, make sure his family's okay. I just want what's best for Everson overall."

In 10 seasons (2010 to '19) with the Vikings, Griffen played in 147 games while starting in 88. The four-time Pro Bowler previously took a month long break in the '18 season to focus on his health and well-being after Minnesota told him to undergo a mental health evaluation, and two separate incidents involving police authorities led to his being hospitalized.

Griffen began the '20 season with Dallas but was traded midyear to Detroit after playing in seven games with the Cowboys. He later rejoined the Vikings in August and has played in nine games.

