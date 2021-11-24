Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Everson Griffen

Vikings Announce Everson Griffen Has Exited His Home, After Early Morning Incident

Author:

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen left his home and is getting the assistance he needs following an incident involving local law enforcement, per a team statement

Minnesota's latest statement comes hours after Vikings officials, team mental health professionals and local police had been at Griffen's home earlier Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Minnetrista Police Department.

"We are thankful to the Hennepin County's Sheriff's Offices, the Carver's County Sheriff's Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuing the situation ended peacefully," the statement said. "Our focus remains on Everson's health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family."

Local authorities said Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and told them that someone was inside the home. Law enforcement officials, however, were unable to find a suspect in his home.

Griffen told the emergency dispatcher that he had fired a weapon but no one sustained injuries. On Tuesday night, Griffen posted a now-deleted video and story on Instagram of him holding a gun, saying people "were trying to pop" him. In the story, he stated that he received the bullets for the gun legally with the help of his teammate, running back Dalvin Cook.

SI Recommends

Cook later came out and said that he was not aware why Griffen mentioned him in the video.

"That's my brother. I just want him to be O.K.," Cook told reporters. "In his mind, make sure his family's okay. I just want what's best for Everson overall."

In 10 seasons (2010 to '19) with the Vikings, Griffen played in 147 games while starting in 88. The four-time Pro Bowler previously took a month long break in the '18 season to focus on his health and well-being after Minnesota told him to undergo a mental health evaluation, and two separate incidents involving police authorities led to his being hospitalized.

Griffen began the '20 season with Dallas but was traded midyear to Detroit after playing in seven games with the Cowboys. He later rejoined the Vikings in August and has played in nine games. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Vikings, visit Inside The Vikings.

YOU MAY LIKE

PSG's Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé
Soccer

The Problem With PSG

PSG is still waiting to be at full capacity after its summer signing spree, but even that might not solve its issues of imbalance.

aaron rodgers twitter
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Trolls Media With Absurd Twitter Profile Picture

Have you seen the quarterback's toe?

bobby-carpenter-ohio-state
College Football

Ex-Ohio State LB Criticizes Michigan for 2020 Cancellation

Carpenter: “Given how the outcome was probably predetermined, maybe Michigan took an easy way out."

Aaron Rodgers throws downfield while both feet are off the ground during a game against the Bears
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Have COVID Toe, Calls Out WSJ

"I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said.

USATSI_16878556
College Football

For Cincinnati, Opportunity of a Lifetime Is Within Reach

In a sport that rewards privilege and protects the powerful, Cincinnati is the working person's insurgent, inching closer to that elusive playoff berth.

Mike DeWine speaking.
Extra Mustard

Ohio, Michigan Governors Place Wager Ahead of The Game

The two state governors will be wagering food from their respective states.

Joel Embiid enters a game.
NBA

Report: Optimism About Joel Embiid Returning vs. T-Wolves on Saturday

There is reportedly optimism that 76ers center Joel Embiid will return to play on Saturday vs. the Timberwolves.

bears-lions-thanksgiving-watch
Fantasy

Picks, Props and DFS Plays for the Thanksgiving Tripleheader