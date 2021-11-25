Lions RB D'Andre Swift Exits vs. Bears With Shoulder Injury
Lions running back D'Andre Swift exited Thursday's game against the Bears in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury.
Swift was ruled questionable to return by Detroit.
Swift, 22, is in his second NFL season. He entered Week 12 with 555 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including 236 combined rushing yards in the past two weeks.
SI Recommends
Detroit took a 7–0 lead on Thursday on a TK-yard pass from Jared Goff to TK, though Chicago ripped off 13 straight unanswered points to take a 13–7 lead at the half.
More NFL Coverage:
- MMQB Staff Week 12 NFL Picks
- On ‘Fire Nagy’: An Embattled Coach, His Family and His Staff
- NFL Thanksgiving: What Every Team Should Be Thankful For
- Bear Digest: Bears and Lions: TV, Radio, Streaming
For more coverage of the Bears, visit Bear Digest