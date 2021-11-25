Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Update On Matt Nagy’s Status With Bears Heading Into Thanksgiving Game

Good news came early for the Bears as they prepared for its Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions—Matt Nagy firing rumor was a "complete lie," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patch.com's Mark Konkol reported earlier this week that Thursday's game would be Nagy's last with the franchise, something the head coach denied later the same day. Although he said "That is not accurate," he added on Tuesday that he hadn't spoken with owner George McCaskey, team president Ted Phillips or general manager Ryan Pace at the time. 

Per Schefter, both McCaskey and Phillips spoke with Nagy, saying the rumor was a "complete lie." The 43-year-old reportedly has not been told he will be fired although the franchise is 3-7 after losing five straight and third in the NFC North heading into the Turkey Day face-off. 

McCaskey also spoke with players on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson, reiterating what he told Nagy—he will not be fired after Thursday's game.

Nagy added on Tuesday that his "focus is on these players and Detroit, and that's it. That's my job as a head coach and a leader, is to do that. These players have been amazing. They've been great. You have this quick turnaround after a loss like [Sunday's to the Ravens], and now here you go. The only thing we can do is focus on the now and do everything we can. Thursday is going to be here quickly." 

Kickoff on Thursday is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

