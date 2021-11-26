When it comes to superior route running by receivers in the NFL, that list must include Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

On a 2nd and goal from the Saints's 5-yard line during the Saints-Bills game, Diggs took a few steps forward before running inward and making a sharp left slant that left Lattimore lost in his tracks for a touchdown reception.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted Diggs nine times the game. Of those nine, Diggs caught seven of his passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Bills's 31–6 victory agains the Saints.

Diggs entered Thursday's game with 17 catches for 212 yards (106 per game) and three touchdowns in two career games against New Orleans. His touchdown in the Bills's victory marks the third consecutive game with a touchdown catch.

Buffalo improved to 7–4 with the win while New Orleans dropped to 5–6 on the season.

