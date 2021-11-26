Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Stefon Diggs

Football Fans Are Drooling Over Stefon Diggs's Route vs. Marshon Lattimore

Author:

When it comes to superior route running by receivers in the NFL, that list must include Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

On a 2nd and goal from the Saints's 5-yard line during the Saints-Bills game, Diggs took a few steps forward before running inward and making a sharp left slant that left Lattimore lost in his tracks for a touchdown reception.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted Diggs nine times the game. Of those nine, Diggs caught seven of his passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Bills's 31–6 victory agains the Saints.

SI Recommends

Diggs entered Thursday's game with 17 catches for 212 yards (106 per game) and three touchdowns in two career games against New Orleans. His touchdown in the Bills's victory marks the third consecutive game with a touchdown catch.

Buffalo improved to 7–4 with the win while New Orleans dropped to 5–6 on the season.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Brees
NFL

Tom Brady Has Funny Message for Drew Brees During Tribute

"Thank you for retiring Drew, don’t ever come back," Brady said.

Dave Aranda
College Football

Source: Dave Aranda Plans to Sign New Contract at Baylor

Baylor is reportedly proposing a new contract to keep Aranda as the head of the program.

mike-mccarthy
NFL

Raiders, Cowboys Rack Up 28 Penalties in Slog

The referees weren't conservative with their flags in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup.

watch-ohio-state-michigan
College Football

Ohio State Releases Incredible Hype Video For 'The Game'

Buckeyes fans will not be disappointed in this trailer for 'The Game'.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle (81) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov...
College Football

FiveThirtyEight's Playoff Model Gives Updated Odds

Their College Football Playoff model is back.

Las Vegas Raiders Daniel Carlson
NFL

Raiders Hit Walk-Off Field Goal in Overtime Win Over Cowboys

Daniel Carlson lifted Las Vegas to a much-needed victory against Dallas.

Darren Waller
NFL

Darren Waller, Carl Nassib Ruled Out with Injuries vs. Cowboys

The Raiders will be without two key players in the second half of the game.

d'andre-swift-detroit-lions
NFL

Lions RB D'Andre Swift Exits vs. Bears With Shoulder Injury

The Lions could be without their top weapon in the second half against Chicago on Thursday.