The Cowboys lost an ugly, penalty-filled contest to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, but the team's owner doesn't seem to be overly concerned with the result. After the game, Jerry Jones didn't express too much fear that his franchise is trending in the wrong direction.

Jones told local radio station 105.3 The Fan that while he was disappointed the team lost, he's focused on looking "forward." He made it clear that the team's injuries have been an issue, and those are getting cleared up at the right time.

ProFootballTalk transcribed Jones's comments:

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone,” Jones said. “And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

Some of Jones's players were a bit upset after the contest, complaining about the way the game was officiated. There were 28 combined penalties in the game between both teams.

Dallas was without multiple playmakers on both offense and defense. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence should return soon. Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed two games due to COVID-19, while CeeDee Lamb was a late scratch due to a concussion.

Despite the loss, Dallas holds a two-game lead on the Eagles in the NFC East with six games to play. Four of those six games come against division opponents.

