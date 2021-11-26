Matt Nagy Confirms Rumored Justin Fields Injury

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed that quarterback Justin Fields has cracked ribs but will remain the team's starting quarterback.

"When Justin [Fields] is healthy, he's the starter," Nagy said. "It's pretty simple."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury Thursday morning, saying it occurred in the Week 11 loss to the Ravens. The initial tests reportedly revealed bruised ribs, but he went on to have clean X-rays and CT scans. An MRI reportedly showed "small fractures."

Fields has completed 115 of 198 passes for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games (eight starts) this season.

Andy Dalton started in place of the rookie against the Lions on Thanksgiving, completing 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and a single interception. The Bears beat Detroit, 16–14, effectively extending the Lions' winless season and snapping their own five-game losing streak.

