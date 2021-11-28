Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Loses Tooth in Collision vs. Colts

Author:

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea would fit right in with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning if Sunday afternoon is any indication.

Tampa's front-seven star lost a tooth mid-play in Indianapolis on Sunday, suffering the injury as his face collided with the helmet of Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Vea didn't seem to mind too much, returning to the game shortly after the unfortunate accident. 

Vea has been one of the NFL's top defensive tackles since being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He's tallied 8.5 career sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and he was a key figure in Tampa's win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

SI Recommends

The Buccaneers enter Sunday leading the NFC South at 7–3.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

michigan-crowd
College Football

Michigan, Oklahoma State Climb in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Wolverines jumped up the poll after a 42-27 win over Ohio State ahead of a busy conference championship weekend.

seahawks-should-trade-russell-wilson
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Seattle at Washington

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Seahawks and the Washington Football Team.

Justin Reid plays vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Texans Safety Justin Reid Inactive After Violating Team Rules

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, Reid had a disagreement with the team's coaching staff after he "answered a question honestly" when asked by a member of the staff.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

garrett-haskell
College Football

Ohio State DT Apologizes for Michigan Loss in Heartfelt Tweet

Buckeyes team captain Haskell Garrett revealed his thoughts via Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

Matthew Stafford throws a pass.
NFL

Report: Matthew Stafford Dealing With Chronic Back Pain, Pain in Throwing Arm

While he's reportedly dealing with chronic back pain and pain in his throwing shoulder, the injuries are not expected to impact Sunday's status.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.