Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Loses Tooth in Collision vs. Colts

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea would fit right in with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning if Sunday afternoon is any indication.

Tampa's front-seven star lost a tooth mid-play in Indianapolis on Sunday, suffering the injury as his face collided with the helmet of Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Vea didn't seem to mind too much, returning to the game shortly after the unfortunate accident.

Vea has been one of the NFL's top defensive tackles since being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He's tallied 8.5 career sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and he was a key figure in Tampa's win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers enter Sunday leading the NFC South at 7–3.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.