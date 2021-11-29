Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
T.J. Watt

Steelers Place T.J. Watt on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list on Monday. It's unclear if Watt tested positive for the virus or was placed on the list due to contact tracing. 

Watt returned to action Sunday against the Bengals after missing the previous game with knee and hip injuries. Pittsburgh lost the game 41–10 with Watt registering two tackles and one sack. The 27-year-old leads the team in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (13) in his nine appearances this season. 

Watt is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020. He was named first-team All Pro the last two seasons and was named to the last three Pro Bowls. If Watt is vaccinated, he could possibly play this Sunday but would just need to test negative two consecutive days. His vaccination status is unknown. 

The Steelers (5–5–1) face the Ravens (8–3) in an AFC North showdown Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

