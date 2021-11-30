Skip to main content
Jake Fromm Reportedly Finds a New Home With Giants

Author:

Former UGA star Jake Fromm has signed with the Giants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday evening. 

The quarterback had been on the Bills' practice squad, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. 

Fromm dominated throughout his college career, leading Georgia to two consecutive SEC title games. But during his rookie season in Buffalo, he served as the team's quarantine quarterback, effectively being isolated from the rest of the squad during the global pandemic in case there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the quarterback room. 

The 23-year-old has not played a regular season game for the Bills and only saw action in three preseason games this season, scoring a rushing touchdown against the Packers. 

