Despite missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for three games this season, the Cardinals have managed to stay in first place in the NFC West. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the latest on the Cardinals' top playmakers.

According to Rapoport, the current expectation is that Hopkins and Murray will be ready to play this Sunday against the Bears.

"Both of these guys, I am told, are expected back and to play for the Arizona Cardinals this week, barring some sort of setback," Rapoport said. "For Kyler Murray, it has been a high-ankle sprain that has kept him on the sidelines for almost a month—three games and then the bye week. For DeAndre Hopkins, it has been a hamstring [injury]."

Hopkins and Murray were participating in practice on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's going to take a cautious approach to this situation.

"We want to make sure they feel good and kind of ease them back into the week," Kingsbury said. "Tomorrow we'll have pads on and hopefully they can do a little bit more."

Murray was playing well prior to suffering the ankle injury, completing 72.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hopkins, meanwhile, has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

The Cardinals will release their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday afternoon.

