Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Return for Week 13

Author:

Despite missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for three games this season, the Cardinals have managed to stay in first place in the NFC West. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the latest on the Cardinals' top playmakers.   

According to Rapoport, the current expectation is that Hopkins and Murray will be ready to play this Sunday against the Bears.

"Both of these guys, I am told, are expected back and to play for the Arizona Cardinals this week, barring some sort of setback," Rapoport said. "For Kyler Murray, it has been a high-ankle sprain that has kept him on the sidelines for almost a month—three games and then the bye week. For DeAndre Hopkins, it has been a hamstring [injury]." 

Hopkins and Murray were participating in practice on Thursday. 

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's going to take a cautious approach to this situation. 

SI Recommends

"We want to make sure they feel good and kind of ease them back into the week," Kingsbury said. "Tomorrow we'll have pads on and hopefully they can do a little bit more."

Murray was playing well prior to suffering the ankle injury, completing 72.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hopkins, meanwhile, has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns this year. 

The Cardinals will release their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday afternoon.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Arizona Cardinals, head over to All Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyler Herro poses with two basketballs.
Play
Sportsperson

Herro, Harris Among SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Nominees

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards will take place on Dec. 7.

Jalen Suggs hits game-winning shot
Sportsperson

Spieth, Suggs Among SI's Play of the Year Nominees

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Running Backs

Elijah Mitchell will run all over the Seahawks' struggling defense.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the bench against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady is atop the Week 13 quarterback rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Falcons.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Antonio Brown Suspended Three Games

The Buccaneers must wait another three weeks for Brown, who was suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting Vax Status

Brown and two others were named in the NFL's announcement.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
College Football

Spencer Rattler Is Not Transferring to Arizona State

Despite some rumors, he will not be joining the Sun Devils.

Raleek Brown
Play
College Football

Countdown to Signing Day: Recruiting Tracker for December 2, 2021

Updates on the biggest names in college football recruiting as they come in