December 2, 2021
NFL
Report: Saints RB Alvin Kamara to Miss Thursday's Game vs. Cowboys

Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara will not play in his team's Thursday Night Football contest vs. the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport.

Kamara will miss his fourth straight game due to a knee injury. 

The 26-year-old had been limited in practice this week as New Orleans looks to snap a three-game losing streak. He has run for 530 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, adding 32 catches for 310 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Saint (5–6) starting tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will also not play vs. Dallas. 

The Cowboys (7–4) enter Thursday looking to snap their own losing streak, having dropped two consecutive games. 

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

• Saints News Network: Cowboys vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 13

For more coverage of the Saints, visit Saints News Network

