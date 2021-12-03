Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Giants Officially Rule Out Daniel Jones for Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was already in jeopardy of missing this Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a neck injury. On Friday, the team officially announced that Jones will be inactive for Week 13. 

Jones suffered a neck strain in the Giants' win over the Eagles last Sunday. Despite the injury, he recently told reporters that he was preparing to play against the Dolphins. 

"I think I’m going through the week preparing to play and getting myself ready to play, listening to the trainers and doctors," Jones said. "My job is to be ready to play, so I’ll go through the week like I always do."

The Giants listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but he may need at least another week before he's ready for a full workload. 

With Jones officially out for this Sunday, the Giants will start Mike Glennon at quarterback. Jake Fromm, who signed with the team earlier this week, will be the backup quarterback.

Glennon received first-team reps earlier this season when Jones suffered a concussion against the Cowboys. He completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. 

In five starts with the Jaguars last season, Glennon had 1,072 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Jaguars went 0–5 in those games. 

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Giants game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

