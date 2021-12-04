Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly informed some former teammates and members of the organization that this is his last season with Pittsburgh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear if he plans to retire, but one source told ESPN it was "highly unlikely" that he would play for another team.

Roethlisberger's contract ends after the 2021 season to it stands to reason he could play with another team. But in offseasons past, he's been rumored to have mulled retirement. At 39, Roethlisberger is unquestionably on the last legs of his career.

In 10 games this season, the two-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 2,522 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's on pace for his first 4,000-yard passing season since 2018, when he threw for a remarkable 5,129 yards.

The Steelers find themselves at 5-5-1 and in third place in the AFC North. Roethlisberger has put together a Hall of Fame career and if this is the end of the road for him, he'll be remembered as one of the most prolific signal-callers to ever play.

