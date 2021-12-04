Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger

Report: Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Plan to Return to Steelers Next Season

Author:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly informed some former teammates and members of the organization that this is his last season with Pittsburgh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear if he plans to retire, but one source told ESPN it was "highly unlikely" that he would play for another team.

Roethlisberger's contract ends after the 2021 season to it stands to reason he could play with another team. But in offseasons past, he's been rumored to have mulled retirement. At 39, Roethlisberger is unquestionably on the last legs of his career.

In 10 games this season, the two-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 2,522 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's on pace for his first 4,000-yard passing season since 2018, when he threw for a remarkable 5,129 yards. 

SI Recommends

The Steelers find themselves at 5-5-1 and in third place in the AFC North. Roethlisberger has put together a Hall of Fame career and if this is the end of the road for him, he'll be remembered as one of the most prolific signal-callers to ever play. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Steelers news, head over to All Steelers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and the Bears offense celebrates Shapen throwing a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Knocks OK State Out of Playoff Contention With Upset

While the Big 12 title game may end up helping Notre Dame, several other games during championship weekend will have major implications.

baylor-football
College Football

Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game

Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State to win the conference championship.

dick-vitale
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Expresses Disappointment in Riley, Kelly Moves

Dickie V was not happy with the powerhouse coaches.

Max Verstappen ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Hamilton Snags Pole as Verstappen Crashes in Q3

The Red Bull driver leads the World Championship, but Lewis Hamilton has cut the differential. Just eight points and two races lay between them and the title.

Notre-Dame-Fighting-Irish-fans-X159456_TK1_3202.jpg
College Football

Notre Dame Fans Excited By Baylor's Hot Start vs. Oklahoma State

Fighting Irish fans are happy that the Cowboys are losing.

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Backup QB Blake Shapen Has Near-Perfect First Half

The redshirt freshman is making his case to be a potential permanent starter in the Big 12 Championship.

college-football-playoff
Play
College Football

Playoff Chair Comments on ND’s Chances After Freeman Hire

Selection committee chair Gary Barta made headlines this week for his comments on Notre Dame's coaching situation.

Adrian-Peterson
NFL

Report: Seahawks Activate Adrian Peterson Off Practice Squad

Peterson joined Seattle after he was released by the Titans last week.