December 4, 2021
NFL
Bruce Arians on NFL's Search for Fake Vaccine Cards: 'I Hope They Don't Stop Looking'

Author:

Buccaneers football coach Bruce Arians did not hold back with reporters on Friday about his thoughts concerning the NFL investigating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

On Thursday, the league issued three-game suspensions to Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards and former Buccaneers wideout John Franklin III for misrepresenting their vaccine status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.

“I just hope that they don’t stop looking,” Arians said. 

When asked by reporters if other players from teams across the league could have fake cards, Arians shared a one-word response.

"Maybe," Arians said.

The NFL told NBCSports' Pro Football Talk that nearly 80% of all vaccinated players received their shots at the team facilities. The remaining 20% received their vaccination at other locations. 

Arians told reporters that he will address Brown's and Edwards's future on the team after they have served their suspensions.

"Obviously, we had two guys suspended," Arians said. "The league did their due diligence, and we move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks—they'll be working out. And then, we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there's nothing else to say."

In November, Brown was accused of trying to obtain a fake vaccination card. His lawyer, Sean Burstyn, released a statement in response to the NFL's three-game suspension, saying that Brown is vaccinated.

"The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make the most of this time by treating his ankle injury," Burstyn said in a statement. "Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16."

Through five games this season, Brown recorded 28 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a sprained ankle in Week 6 that has kept him out of the Bucs starting lineup since mid-October. 

