December 5, 2021
Dan Campbell Dedicates Game Ball to Oxford  Shooting Victims in Emotional Speech

Author:

It was an emotional day for the Lions on Sunday. The team won its first game of the season via a walk-off touchdown, but after the celebrations, coach Dan Campbell dedicated the win to something that hit close to home. 

In an emotional speech, Campbell dedicated the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting that happened on Tuesday. Four students were killed and eight others were injured.

"This game ball goes to the whole Oxford community ... all those who were effected," he said. "I want us to not forget these names: Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Phoebe Arthur, John Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege, Aiden Watson and Molly Darnell, who's a teacher.

"They'll never be forgotten and they're in our hearts, in our prayers and all the families and not to mention all those that were effected by all of this." 

The Lions, now 1-10-1, were finally able to get their first win of the season, but it's clear this game meant more to Campbell, the team, and to all of Michigan. 

