December 5, 2021
NFL
Lions Win First Game of Season After Walk-Off Touchdown

Author:

There was only four seconds left in the game. Down 27–23 at the nine-yard line and facing a fourth down, the Lions needed to find the end zone on this final play to beat the Vikings for their first win of 2021. 

Jared Goff got the snap, dropped back and hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for six points in what will likely be the most meaningful play in Detroit this season. You would have thought they won the Super Bowl.

Coach Dan Campbell, Goff and the entire sideline exploded with elation after finally adding to the win column. It was Detroit's first win since Dec. 6, 2020. They won 29–27 and for the first time this season they were on the right side of a walk-off win.

The Lions (1-10-1) have suffered heartbreak after heartbreak this season but not on this Sunday afternoon. Whether it was a teary-eyed Campbell giving a heart-wrenching speech or losing via a walk-off field goal, the Lions had this one coming to them.

Goff came up big when his team needed him. He finished with 296 yards and three touchdowns and St. Brown finished with 10 catches for 86 yards and the game-winning score in what was a much-needed victory for Detroit. 

