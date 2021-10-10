October 10, 2021
Dan Campbell in Tears After 'Heartbreaker' of a Loss vs. Vikings

Author:

Lions coach Dan Campbell had the utmost confidence in his team. After running back D'Andre Swift scored on a seven-yard rush, Campbell didn't want to settle for a tie. Detroit went for the two-point conversion and his faith paid off and the Lions took a one-point lead with 37 seconds left in regulation. 

But the Vikings used what little time left to march down the field and nailed a 54-yard field goal with no time remaining to win 19–17. After the loss, Campbell was in tears when he spoke to reporters with a record of 0–5 to start the season and called the latest loss a "heartbreaker." 

"When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough," Campbell said. "You don't want that for them. But we'll be better for it and credit Minnesota. We made the one mistake that cost us. Ultimately, we didn't do enough to win."

This is the second gut-wrenching field goal the Lions have lost to this season. In Week 3, Justin Tucker nailed a record-setting 66-yard field goal to give the Ravens the win with time left remaining. Three of Detroit's first five losses have been decided by one score and it seems like the constant heartbreak has caught up with Campbell. 

The Lions will host the Bengals, who are coming off a loss via walk-off field goal themselves, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

"I was proud of them, and I love the fight they have in them," Campbell said of his team. "And I love the grit."

